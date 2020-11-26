18.10pc clear special intermediate exams

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Lahore announced the result of the special Intermediate Part-II examination here on Thursday with an overall 18.10 per cent passing percentage.

A total of 21,129 candidates took part in the examination, which was held in the wake of the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, of which 3825 were declared pass.

The result is uploaded at the board official website and the same can also be checked by sending an SMS containing the role number to 80029.

Meanwhile, BISE Lahore chairperson Dr Irfana Maryam congratulated the successful candidates and prayed for their future success.