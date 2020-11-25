World Bank to give Pakistan $19.85m for coronavirus response

ISLAMABAD: Economic Affairs Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar on Wednesday witnessed the signing of a grant agreement for the “Covid-19 Response, Recovery and Resilience in Education Project”, which is worth $19.85 million, with the World Bank (WB) in the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

An official handout states that the project is aimed at strengthening and supporting the federal and provincial actions in the education sector to better respond and recover from the Covid-19 crisis in the short term, and to lay the foundation for resilience to face future crises, with a focus on disadvantaged areas and vulnerable populations.

The project interventions will help the government to ensure learning continuity in the country through expansion of national distance learning content and distribution of learning material in lagging areas, protect the students’ and teachers’ health safety and wellbeing, designing and implementing distance learning competency standards, promote safe schools, support teachers and students to prepare for the recovery through delivery of teacher training and better coordination across provinces.

Ministry of Economic Affairs Secretary Noor Ahmed signed the grant agreement on behalf of the federal government while WB Country Director Najy Benhassine signed the grant agreement on behalf of the bank.

Bakhtyar thanked the country management for extending their continuous support to the Pakistan in its efforts to overcome the pandemic. The country director assured WB’s continuous support to Pakistan in achieving the priority development objectives.