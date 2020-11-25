We promise to treat Palestinians like Uighurs, says Netanyahu, in latest overture to Pakistan

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to treat the Palestinians living not only in the West Bank and Gaza, but also those living in Israel itself, the way the Chinese treat the Uighur community.

“It is imperative for all countries to realise that the state of Israel is open to the idea of treating the Palestinians living in the Israeli localities referred to as the West Bank and Gaza will be treated the way the Uighur community in Xinjiang is,” said Netanyahu while speaking to reporters at a village-flattening ceremony.

“In fact, we will also treat the so-called ‘48ers, who are living in those parts of Israel that are not referred to as Gaza and West Bank, the same way,” he said.

“We hope that this will change the minds of some countries when it comes to the issue of recognising the great state of Israel,” he said.

“And there are other benefits as well,” he said, with a smile on his face. “Our new settlements are housing colonies whose ‘files’ can be sold in the open market. If you know what I mean.”