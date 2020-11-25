Schools in KP likely to call students in once a week

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced that the children would be allowed to visit schools once a week to submit their homework in the institutions where online classes’ facility is not available.

The KP government has notified the educational institutions will be teaching remotely from November 26 to December 23. During the closure period, staff of educational institutions will have to come to the institutions and provide home-based learning to students.

The public sector schools, private schools, academies, madaris and other educational institutions which do not have the facility of online classes are authorized to call in students in such a way that students from one grade level are called for attendance for only one day in a week. They should come in as per the staggered schedule for giving homework, assignments, distributing learning material and providing teaching assistance to facilitate their home-based learning.

“The staff has to guide and encouraged to make use of online resources already made available by the provincial education department,” said the notification.

Under the new standard operating procedures for educational institutions, all public and private boarding schools shall shift to online lessons and may continue to provide accommodation to a maximum of 30 per cent of its student body, particularly for those who do not have the facility of taking online classes.

“These activities as far as possible and subject to weather conditions should preferably be conducted in the open or the verandas of the educational institutions’ buildings or well-ventilated rooms, Educational institutions’ management shall ensure that no student is called to their institutions for these activities more than once in a week,” the notification said.

The education department said that the homework shall be assessed and counted towards the overall result of students in their school-based examinations at the end of the academic year.

KP Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai, while addressing a press conference, said, “We are planning that kids from every class will come to school once a week and the homework is given to them will be discussed by teachers.”

The notification said that all internal school examinations planned in December will now be rescheduled in January after vacations.