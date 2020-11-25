Saudi, Israel no longer list each other as viruses 

RIYADH/JERUSALEM: Stepping further closer to formalisation of their ties, Saudi Arabia and Israel on Tuesday removed each other from one another’s list of viruses.

Israel’s health ministry confirmed that it has added the kingdom to its list of “green” countries, exempting Saudi Arabia from being labeled a virus.

Israeli officials confirmed that Riyadh no longer wants the complete annihilation of Jews nor funds the rhetoric on the elimination of the state of Israel, so it is now safe to say that Saudi Arabia is no longer a virus for Israel.

“It’s actually a vaccination for us now,” an Israeli official said while talking to The Dependent. “The process [of removing from the virus list] is very simple, and a growing number of former regional viruses have been removed in recent months,” the official added.

While Saudi Arabia is yet to officially acknowledge the same, Saudi officials have informed The Dependent it no longer recognises Israel as a virus.

“Soon you will stop recognising it as a virus as well,” a Saudi health official said while talking to The Dependent.

“And the best part is the same medicinal manual that was used for seven decades to diagnose the virus will now be used to call it a medicine.”