Perspective of Foreigners visiting Xinjiang

By Hina Habib

Over the years Xinjiang has been visited by different people from different countries who have first-hand and impartial experience of this region. Today when there is so much propaganda coming from te western media against Xinjiang, it has become important to be acquainted with the real Xinjiang not only from the local people and not only from the Chinese government, but also through the experiences of foreign visitors who stayed in Xinjiang.

Xinjiang had never been a visitor-prohibited area, and it became a popular tourist spot for people from within and outside China. The tourism industry of the province has been flourishing during the past few years, especially in 2018 when the number of domestic and international tourists in Xinjiang exceeded 150 million, an increase of more than 40 percent over the previous year. Importantly, the land port also received more than 3.19 million tourists in the first half of 2019, up 66.3 percent year on year. Statistics for January 2019 also depicts surge of 2.1 million tourists who visited Xinjiang during the three-day New Year’s holiday, a year-on-year increase of 40.58 percent. These statistics shows us that Xinjiang became a peaceful place for tourists and Chinese government policies are successful in this regard.

In spite of western propaganda about so-called suppression, violence and indoctrination through detention camps there are international tourists visited Xinjiang and presented their travel stories and their meeting with the local population.

Then in July 2019 a group of journalists from 24 countries visited Xinjiang those journalist were from the USA, Russia, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey Iran and Pakistan,. They interacted extensively with local farmers, students, clerics, and workers as well as trainees at vocational education and training centres. It was a short visit but still it was an interaction between the general society of Xinjiang and foreign journalists.

In 2018 a group of diplomatic envoys from 12 countries, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Afghanistan, Thailand, and Kuwait, witnessed the social and economic progress in this region.

Xinhua news reported further that on that occasion that at the Xinjiang Islamic Institute, which offers three-year bachelor programs and religious training, the Ambassador of Kuwait to China, Sameeh Johar Hayat, encouraged the students to learn more and contribute what they learn to the development of their country. The counselor of the Malaysian embassy in China said that the region is very different from the picture presented in the western media.

Jerry Grey, a British-born Australian citizen living in China at the moment, visited Xinjiang multiple times, with his most recent visit being in 2019. According to him, the so-called expert on Xinjiang, Adrian Zenze, was “wrong” and misleading Western people. Grey said that “People who know Xinjiang, and even the hundreds of journalists who have travelled there, myself included, know there have been problems, the problems are being efficiently and safely handled by the Chinese authorities and the region is being pulled out of poverty.” Jerry Grey also found that people in the West may believe in Zenze’s false and fabricated stories because of his religious affiliations. Grey and other foreigners visiting China emphasize on visiting Xinjiang to have a first-hand and impartial experience of this Chinese western region.

The Western media is trying to portray Xinjiang as a “no-go” area, but the reality is different. According to tourists of China that there is no special visa, permit required for visiting Xinjiang. People who have listed Xinjiang on their visa applications as art of their intended tour, have never been denied a visa. Though some tourists have mentioned about a number of hurdles while traveling, in shape of security checkpoints but those are for the security reasons and for the larger good of the public. Xinjiang has a history of episodes of violence and it is the job of the state to provide security to its people. But unfortunately security measures initiated by Chinese authorities are shown in Western media as the suppression of the rights of Uyghur Muslims by the CPC.

Therefore, Western media should not be trusted for its views and reports on Xinjiang. The CPC wanted Xinjiang to be opened and developed more. The Western media is doing propaganda against the CPC policies in Xinjiang for the sake of propaganda, is not for the improvement of the region and not for the progress of any ethnicity living in Xinjiang region.

Western people should try to study China and its culture without any preconceptions, understanding Xinjiang with the help of a conformist would not help them and they surely would be confused.

The writer is a Research Associate, Xinjiang Centre, Eurasian Century Institute, Islamabad.