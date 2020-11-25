Pakistan will never establish relations with ‘Zionist’ state, says Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan will not establish relations with the “Zionist” state until there is “a viable, independent and contiguous” state acceptable to the Palestinians.

In a statement, the premier said that there was no pressure from any side to recognise Israel, quoting that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said in 1948 that no headway could be made in this regard unless Palestinians were given their due rights.

This statement came weeks after speculation that PM Imran was being asked to recognise the state, as well as baseless media reports and commentary which conjectured that Pakistan might change its stance on the nation.

Similarly, on Tuesday, a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) had said that rumours of Pakistan recognising Israel as a state are false, and reiterated its stance on the matter.

Responding to media queries, the spokesperson categorically rejected baseless speculation regarding the possibility of recognition of the State of Israel by Pakistan. He added that PM Imran has given “clear and unequivocal” stance on the matter.

“The prime minister has made it clear that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, is found, Pakistan cannot recognise Israel,” the statement had added.

“For just and lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State,” said the MoFA.

Earlier this month, PM Imran appeared to confirm there was pressure on Pakistan to also sign such an agreement.

“Several things we cannot say because we have good relations with [countries] and we do not wish to upset them,” he said in an interview with local media, responding to a question on whether Pakistan was facing such pressure. “God willing, let our country stand on its own two feet and then you can ask me such questions.”

These rumours escalated after a purported meeting between Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a few days ago was shared by Israeli media, but the reports of this meeting were declared false by Saudi Arabia’s government, which said that the prince had met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and that no Israeli official had attended the meeting.