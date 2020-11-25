Pakistan gives UN a dossier on Indian terror sponsorship

NEW YORK: Islamabad gave United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres a dossier on Tuesday, containing “evidence of India’s systematic campaign to promote terrorism” in Pakistan.

#Pakistan has shared with the SG @antonioguterres, a #Dossier containing evidence of India’s systematic campaign to promote terrorism; evidence of India’s active planning, aiding, abetting, financing & execution of terrorist activities in Pakistan #IndianTerrorismExposed pic.twitter.com/tROixNf2HU — Pakistan Mission to the UN, NY 🇵🇰🇺🇳 (@PakistanUN_NY) November 25, 2020

The move comes a day after New Delhi provided a dossier to some United Nations Security Council (UNSC) members accusing Islamabad of the November 19 attack in the Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The exchange of dossiers come ahead of India joining the 15-member council for a two-year term starting January 1, 2021.

The dossier, Islamabad’s permanent ambassador to the UN Munir Akram said, offered evidence of “India’s active planning, aiding, abetting, financing & execution of terrorist activities in Pakistan” and observed how India violated international law, the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions in the process.

Akram said that Pakistan called on Guterres and the international community “to take note of Indian terrorism and subversion against Pakistan and to prevail on India to desist from these illegal and aggressive activities.”

The episode follows a tweet of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming to have neutralised four terrorists, belonging to a proscribed militant organisation, in Nagrota district of held Kashmir and, as usual, blamed it on Pakistan. The following day, New Delhi summoned Islamabad’s charge d’affaires and offered “strong concern” over the alleged attack.

Subsequently, on Monday, India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla briefed a select group of foreign ambassadors about Pakistan’s alleged role in the incident that occurred on November 19, Times of India reported.

However, commenting on the briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Tuesday said that the briefing “is yet another attempt to mischievously implicate Pakistan in some alleged planned attack occupied Kashmir”.

“The completely baseless and unsubstantiated Indian allegations are nothing but a reflection of desperate efforts on India’s part to salvage its false terrorism narrative against Pakistan and to divert international attention from its state terrorism in the occupied valley and state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan,” he added.

Chaudhri observed India scaled-up its diplomatic offensive against Pakistan in recent days after it made public the “irrefutable proof” of Indian state-sponsorship of terrorism in the country.

Chaudhri recalled that Islamabad has been “consistently sensitising the international community regarding the possibility of India undertaking a false flag operation with the intention to implicate Pakistan and jeopardising regional peace and security”. “We forewarn the world community once again.”

The spokesman added that Pakistan will continue exposing India and will not let the world community be misled by its propaganda.

The Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir has long been a flashpoint between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. UN peacekeepers have been deployed since 1949 to observe a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.