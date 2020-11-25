Online classes without the internet?

It is a well known fact that coronavirus cases are rising all over the world. Balochistan is also seen as a spear in covid-19 cases. Due to this high effective situation the education minister announced that all educational institutions must be off and according to him each student should attend online classes . But i would like to raise a question to the education minister and other government officials that Turbat is the backward area of Balochistan there are no facilities of internet, like 4G, PTCL and etc. Then without the internet how students can attend their online classes regularly. So, these figures seem to be harrowing as the confession the government’s ability to open 4G in Turbat for getting better education.

Asrarullah Luqman

Turbat