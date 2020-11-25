Increasing price of commodities

The challenges are increasing day by day. The recent challenge that people are facing is high prices of commodities. High prices of commodities keep people frustrated. Though the government has announced that the hike prices of items will decrease, the prices of commodities are increasing unexpectedly. In place of reducing, the government has doubled the prices of commodities. Now the things are out of hand of people. Similarly, Most of the people are uncomfortable with the increment of the things So, the government should pay attention to bring down the price of commodities for the in appetite of people.

Sameer Aslam

Awaran Kulli