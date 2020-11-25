Dues of CPNE affiliated newspapers be paid in a month: SHC

Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the Government of Sindh to pay all dues of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) affiliated newspapers within one month.

The apex court has decided on a writ petition filed by CPNE and ordered the provincial government to pay the outstanding dues to CPNE’s affiliated newspapers for the period of January 2019 to June 2020, in which budgeted dues shall be paid within 30 days while non-budgeted dues within 15 days.

On Wednesday, a division bench of the SHC comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Arshad Hussain Khan began hearing of the said constitutional petition.

Sindh Information Secretary Imran Atta Soomro also appeared in person. At the request of the Court, he prayed for one month’s time to make the payments to affiliated newspapers, citing verification and reconciliation of the dues as the reason for the requested time frame.

On the occasion, CPNE Secretary-General Dr Jabbar Khattak submitted to the court that there is no need an external audit for payments of non-budgeted dues as Sindh Information Department (SID) already holds sufficient funds for above said payments, therefore they are able to release non-budgeted dues without any delay.

CPNE was pleaded by Advocate Muhammad Azhar Faridi while other members including former CPNE Secretary General Aijaz-ul-Haq were also present on this occasion.