Climate change is destroying our planet. Over the past few years, there have been some serious concerns about the environment. Climate change has affected not only our lives, but many other species as well.

Weather patterns are changing, with a marked difference in the natural rainfall, water supply and rise in temperatures which have significantly increased. Our country is one of the most affected countries. Glaciers are melting, while flooding is getting frequent even in places where floods were rare. Whether high or low temperatures, both are reaching record braking levels.

At the rate we are cutting trees, one day there will be so much carbon dioxide that not even the existing trees will be able to save us. We should stand united and fight under a singular cause to curb this existential threat looming over us. This is the only way we can save ourselves.

Imtaiz Javid

Awaran