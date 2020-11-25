A legend dies 

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, his spokesman announced on Wednesday. Renowned with Brazil’s Pele as one of the greatest footballers of all time, the Argentine World Cup winning captain died of a heart attack, having undergone brain surgery earlier this month, a member of his entourage told AFP. He suffered a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentinian media and acquaintances of the former player said. Maradona won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning after the news of Maradona’s death. Retired Brazilian football star Pele mourned his death. “Certainly, one day we’ll kick a ball together in the sky above,” he said in a brief statement.

Earlier, Maradona had also said that he would be willing to come to Pakistan. It happened this way: After a day of tiki taka in which Diego Maradona compared the Argentina Football Association (AFA) to the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and the PFF Marketing Consultant Sardar Naveed Haider Khan replied with a tongue-in-cheek comment that the Argentina legend should come visit Pakistan, it has come down to this. Maradona is willing to come to Pakistan.

“Diego knows something [about Pakistan] as Ahmer Kunwar [of British-based sports management company TouchSky Sports] spoke to me about the possibility of doing something with him in Pakistan.” So far, it’s a stunning development. Maradona has previously been to the sub-continent – both times to India – and has been treated to rapturous welcomes on his arrival. He first came to India in 2008 when he set up a football academy in Kolkata with his latest visit there coming in 2012 when he launched a jewelry store in Kerala. His visit to Pakistan, though, would be solely for football.

However, the visit never ended up happening.

Ehtisham Ahmad

Lahore