Study finds Covid antibodies in 7pc of Pakistanis

The second round of a coronavirus prevalence study has confirmed that 7 per cent of residents of Pakistan have developed antibodies for the virus.

The prevalence study was carried out to determine how many people in Pakistan have developed antibodies after exposure to the virus, said health ministry spokesperson.

The second round of study was conducted by the health services academy in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 10 districts of the country.

Antibodies are blood proteins produced by the immune system to fight foreign invaders like viruses and may help to ward off future attacks by those same invaders.

According to the results of the study, people who are infected with coronavirus but show no symptoms probably account for most virus transmission. The researchers found that coronavirus is rising rapidly in urban areas as compared to rural areas of the country.