India escalated anti-Pakistan campaign after Islamabad unveiled dossier: FO

ISLAMABAD: Responding to scaled-up Indian diplomatic offensive against Pakistan in recent days, the Foreign Office on Tuesday said New Delhi had escalated its anti-Islamabad campaign after it made public the “irrefutable proof” of Indian state-sponsorship of terrorism in the country.

The statement comes days after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, claimed to have neutralised four terrorists belonging to a proscribed militant organisation in Nagrota district of held Kashmir and, as usual, blamed it on Pakistan. The following day, New Delhi summoned Islamabad’s charge d’affaires and offered “strong concern” over the alleged attack.

Subsequently, on Monday, India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla briefed a select group of foreign ambassadors about Pakistan’s alleged role in the incident that occurred on November 19, Times of India reported.

When asked, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the briefing “is yet another attempt to mischievously implicate Pakistan in some alleged planned attack occupied Kashmir”.

“The completely baseless and unsubstantiated Indian allegations are nothing but a reflection of desperate efforts on India’s part to salvage its false terrorism narrative against Pakistan and to divert international attention from its state terrorism in the occupied valley and state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan,” he added.

Chaudhri recalled Islamabad has been “consistently sensitising the international community regarding the possibility of India undertaking a false flag operation with the intention to implicate Pakistan and jeopardising regional peace and security”. “We forewarn the world community once again.”

The spokesman added Pakistan will continue exposing India and will not let the world community be misled by its propaganda.

“The world community, including the United Nations counter-terrorism mechanisms, must act on the dossier presented by Pakistan with incontrovertible evidence of Indian state sponsorship of terrorism,” he said.