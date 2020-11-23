How to have a meaningful dialogue

At least how to start one

Making two or more characters to use the same word while each one has very different things in his mind is a frequently used device employed by sitcom writers. Done expertly, this is known to make for quite hilarious situations. When this sort of thing happens in real life however – and it happens frequently – the results are usually not nearly as funny. In fact, they can be extremely frustrating, especially when it is a serious topic that is at issue. It is therefore imperative that at the start of any consequential discussion, there is consensus on the meaning of key terms so that either side has the same thing in mind when using those words.

A case in point: Many discussions on religion go absolutely nowhere because the participants fail to make it a point to agree on what they mean by the word ‘Sunnat’ (alternatively written ‘Sunnah’) within the context of the debate. What happens is something like this: Somebody says that nowhere in the Quran do we find the details of certain matters of bodily hygiene (say) and therefore we rely for them on Hadees. In response somebody argues that that is the subject of Sunnat. To which, pat comes the response: ‘Do you want to tell me that these matters are optional (Sunnat) and not obligatory (Farz)?’ Clearly, the two parties have two very different things in mind although they are both using the same word. Such confusion has caused the untimely demise of many a debate.

While it is unfortunate that a major religious term has come to have acquired such different meanings; there is so much weight of tradition that each one carries on account of being extensively published and read that one cannot hope to do anything about it.

Without going into etymology, Sunnat literally means ‘habit’ or ‘way’; it occurs in the Quran [48:23] to express a shade of the concept. But this meaning does not concern us because we are interested in the terminological, not the literal, use of the word. But before moving on, let us get out of the way a common misconception: many people erroneously believe Sunnat to be anything that the Prophet (peace be upon him) ever did. Well, apart from the fact that being a Messenger of God, he had many responsibilities that his followers do not share (and activities related to which therefore they are naturally not supposed to emulate), this definition fails to appreciate the fact that the Prophet (peace be upon him) did many things that had nothing to do with religion. If one goes by this definition, eating pumpkin, riding a camel, and wearing a thobe would all be Sunnat; which is absurd because these things – far from being religious practices – are functions of age, geography, technology, climate, and personal preference. It can be hoped that people who hold this view can be persuaded to see that it is no good.

As a technical term, Sunnat has at least three distinct definitions depending on the person using it:

1. One of the many categories of actions listed and named by our jurists: Farz, Wajib, Sunnat, Nafl, Mustahab, Mubaah, Makrooh, Haram, etc. While discussion on this classification is outside the scope of this article, suffice it to say here that Sunnat (according to this definition) is an action that comes somewhere between obligatory and optional.

2. A superset of beliefs and practices that have reached us through consensus of Muslims and continuity of the intervening generations as well as through single chains of narration (akhbaar-e-ahaad – the technical name for Hadees). If there is a Hadees pertaining to a topic, then that also constitutes Sunnat regarding that subject. This definition deals with the way religious beliefs and practices have been transmitted from the time of the Prophet (peace be upon him) all the way down to the present.

3. A set of religious actions transmitted through consensus of Muslims and continuity of the intervening generations. Unlike def. 2, there is no exception to the requirement of consensus and practical continuity. Also, unlike def. 2, the Sunnat consists purely of practical matters (actions); it does not include beliefs. It follows that this definition only deals with the way religious practices have been transmitted. A little thought will make it clear that this is a subset of def. 2.

Meaningful dialogue is hard at the best of times. It makes no sense to make it any harder than it needs to be.