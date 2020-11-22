TLP one step closer to mainstream political party status after child of former leader appointed new leader

Tehreek Labaik Pakistan took another major step towards becoming a mainstream political force after the party appointed the son of its former leader the new leader of the party.

“I think this is a very important step towards normalising our party and sending the message that we are not on the fringes,” a party spokesperson said at a press conference after the appointment. “This is a declaration. We are a mainstream political party and we are here to stay.”

The TLP, which came in almost fourth in the overall number of votes gained in the 2018 General Elections, has long been trying to break into the political mainstream in the public perception. “There is nothing to send this message like appointing the child of a former leader the new leader. It has been a tried and tested strategy since the creation of Pakistan, and has been practiced successfully by all major political parties that have held power – the PML-N, the PPP, and the PML-Q,” said one political analyst.

The TLP had already beaten out the PPP in its former stronghold of Lahore by an embarrassing distance in 2018, and has now sent a message to the Bhutto led party as well. “This is the first time since the PPP that another party has made claims about the mortal status of a former party leader after appointing the new leader,” said the political analyst. “However, it is different in that this time a son has been appointed instead of a daughter, which is progressive in many ways.”