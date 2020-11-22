Three suspected TTP militants arrested in Karachi

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

KARACHI: Three suspected militants were arrested on Sunday in the Gulshan-e-Maymar neighbourhood during a joint operation of Karachi Police and Sindh Rangers.

According to a spokesperson for Rangers, the militants belong to a splinter group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) headed by Qari Saad Bilal alias Humayun.

The alleged terrorists have been identified as Yaseen alias Qari, Ikramullah, and Muhammad Khalid alias Mansoor.

All three had recently returned from Afghanistan and confessed to have been planning to launch a terror attack in the metropolis, said Sindh Rangers spokesperson.

The spokesperson said Yaseen had previously carried out several subversive activities in Swat with assistance from his longtime associate Yaseen.

The Rangers have handed over the alleged terrorists to the police for further legal action.