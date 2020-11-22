PDM all set for Peshawar rally despite virus restrictions

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the umbrella alliance of the major opposition parties, is all set to hold its fourth power show today in Peshawar, despite being denied permission by the district administration amid a surge in coronavirus infections.

The organisers of the event, however, said they have made it mandatory for all attendees to wear face masks.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday rejected a request by the anti-government alliance for a no-objection certificate to hold the event at Dalazak Road, citing the worrying rise in fresh infections for its decision.

Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar, citing a November 2 notification of the provincial government advising restricting large public gatherings, refused to grant permission for the event.

“The Covid-19 positivity rate for district Peshawar has presently exceeded 13 percent, which is alarmingly high, and any large public gathering is likely to further increase the spread of [the] life-threatening virus,” he had said through a notification.

“Keeping in view the above, and after considering all aspects, and to safeguard human lives due to potential spread of the virus, the undersigned [Peshawar deputy commissioner] regrets to inform you that permission for the said event has not been granted,” the notification had added.

Pakistan on Sunday recorded 59 deaths from the contagious disease, the highest single-day fatality count recorded since July 15.

According to the government’s Covid-19 portal, 2,665 people had tested positive for the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the national caseload to 374,173 infections and 7,662 deaths since the outbreak was first reported in March.

For the past several weeks, health authorities have been sounding the alarm over a second wave of the disease. To restrict the spread of the virus, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday imposed restrictions on public gatherings and calling on citizens to observe the government-devised health guidelines.

He had also suspended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s public gatherings and asked other political parties to follow suit.

However, the PDM vowed to resist any efforts to prevent the rally from proceeding. On Saturday, PDM president and JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed the government was making “desperate attempts” to foil Pesh­awar’s rally on the “pretext of coronavirus”.

“But the people of KP could not be deterred through such tactics,” he had said.

Fazl’s statement came after Prime Minister Imran assailed the opposition for insisting on holding the public meeting and “playing reckless politics with people’s safety”.

The same PDM mbrs who had wanted a strict lockdown and criticised me earlier now playing reckless politics with people’s safety. They are even defying court orders & holding a jalsa when cases are rising dramatically. https://t.co/nc9KAN0Ihg — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 21, 2020

Following the premier, Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz warned a First Information Report (FIR) would be lodged against the opposition leaders and organisers of the rally if virus cases rose in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ذاتی مفاد کے لئے عوام کی صحت اور زندگیوں سے کھیلنا سب سے بڑی خود غرضی ہے۔خیبر پختونخوا میں کیسز بڑھنے کی صورت اپوزیشن راہنماؤں اور جلسوں کے منتظمین پر ایف آئی آر درج کرائی جائے گی۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) November 21, 2020

Faraz also accused the opposition of “exhibiting irresponsibility”, saying its insistence on holding the rally was a “reflection of their undemocratic thinking and irresponsible attitude”.

Today’s event is likely to be addressed by Fazl, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz; Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and others. Political observers say the event is expected to draw thousands, which runs contrary to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) directive restricting all public events to the attendance of 300 or fewer people to curb the spread of the virus.