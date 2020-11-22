Pakistani soldier martyred, four terrorist killed in NW IBO, ISPR

One Pakistani soldier embraced martyrdom, while four terrorists were killed during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, ISPR reported on Sunday.

As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intense exchange of fire took place when security forces raided on a terrorist hideout near Kaitu River, in North Waziristan’s northwestern part of Spinwam.

As soon as the troops cordoned the area, terrorists opened fire to them are flee from the site, said military’s media wing adding all terrorists, however, were gunned down by security forces during the operation.

Sepoy Sadam, 27, who was a resident of Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire. Meanwhile, two other Pakistani soldiers sustained injuries.