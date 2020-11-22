Obama’s book banned in Pakistan after it suggests elected govt in charge even of military matters in democracies

Former US President Barack Obama’s latest memoir, The Promised Land, has been banned in Pakistan on account of some insensitive passages.

According to excerpts available with The Dependent, the book seemed to suggest that the elected political government in a healthy, working democracy is in charge of all issues, including military operations.

“I appreciate this step of the government,” said pro-censorship activist Moeed Pirzada, a whatever-you-want analyst. “Everything and anything cannot be allowed in the country in the name of freedom of speech. We cannot allow the filthy western values to pollute our minds.”

A particularly offensive passage in the book detailed how former President Obama was hands-on during the infamous Abbottabad raid on the compound of Osama Bin Laden. He describes how the military and intelligence professionals explained their points of view and how he evaluated them and then took some of their suggestions and rejected others.

“If we let these disgusting ideas permeate local minds, it will destroy our way of life,” said Lt General (retd) Amjad Shoib, a television defence pundit. “Had we been taking advice from the politicians, we would not have been able to execute brilliantly planned operations like, say, the Kargil in 1999.”