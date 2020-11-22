Nawaz’s mother passes away in London

ISLAMABAD: Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and party president Shahbaz Sharif, passed away in London on Sunday morning, party leaders confirmed.

The cause of her death could not be immediately ascertained.

Akhtar had travelled to London in February and had since been living there with her son, Nawaz. At the time, PML-N central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said she had left “to be with her son while he undergoes heart treatment”.

قائد محمد نوازشریف کی والدہ ماجدہ لندن روانہ ہورہی ہیں

آپی جی کی لندن روانگی محمد نوازشریف کو دل کی تکلیف

کے تناظر میں ہورہی ہے.آپی جی ضعیف اور بیمار ماں اپنے بیٹے کے علاج کے لئے لندن روانہ ہورہی ہیں @pmln_org — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) February 15, 2020

According to PML-N MPA Azma Bukhari, Akhtar’s condition had become critical over the last week and she breathed her last at home on Sunday morning.

She was around 93 to 94 years old, she further said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal ministers and leaders of various political parties have expressed profound grief over the death of Shamim Bibi, APP said.