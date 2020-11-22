France takes exception to Mazari’s ‘slanderous’ Nazi jibe at Macron

ISLAMABAD: Paris on Sunday took strong exception to a statement by Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari equating President Emmanuel Macron’s new measures to counter “Islamist separatism” in France with the anti-semitic policies of Nazi Germany.

Earlier this week, President Emmanuel Macron issued a “charter of republican values”, detailing a series of steps aimed at purging France of what he declared as radical Islam. One of the measures made it necessary for school-going children to wear an identification number that would be used to ensure they are attending school.

Mazari, who apparently understood that the identification number would be issued exclusively to Muslim children, censured the move, saying through the new measures, “Macron is doing to Muslims what the Nazis did to the Jews” in Nazi Germany.

Macron is doing to Muslims what the Nazis did to the Jews – Muslim children will get ID numbers (other children won’t) just as Jews were forced to wear the yellow star on their clothing for identification. https://t.co/YdP2L3flJS — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) November 21, 2020

“Muslim children will get ID numbers (other children won’t) just as Jews were forced to wear the yellow star on their clothing for identification,” she added linking to an online article.

Responding to the tweet, the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs on Sunday issued a statement, calling the minister’s remark “insulting […] blatant lies, loaded with an ideology of hatred and violence.”

Statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, France@ForeignOfficePk @ShireenMazari1 @GovtofPakistan pic.twitter.com/wr2mUUJCCK — France in Pakistan (@FranceinPak) November 22, 2020

The rather unceremonious statement asked Pakistan to “return to the path of dialogue based on respect.”

In a follow-up tweet on Sunday, Mazari doubled down on her claims following the France’s foreign ministry statement.