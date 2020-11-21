Thousands show up for Rizvi’s funeral at Minar-e-Pakistan

Thousands attended the funeral prayers of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who passed away at the age of 54 on Thursday night, at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan on Saturday afternoon.

The TLP chief passed away at a hospital in Lahore on Thursday after a prolonged illness, just two days after his supporters staged a forceful protest against France in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to the party’s spokesperson, Rizvi had been experiencing difficulty in breathing and was running a fever even as he led the protest against France.

The spokesperson added that Rizvi was at his madressah on Multan Road when his condition deteriorated on Thursday evening. He was later taken to Sheikh Zayed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead

The prayers were led by his son, Saad Hussain Rizvi.

The provincial capital of Punjab remained on high alert as the funeral procession moved through Niazi Shaheed Interchange, Bund Road, Babu Sabu Interchange and finally stopped at Scheme Mor where the late TLP chief was laid to rest.

The gathering was so large that Rizvi’s coffin could not be carried through the crowd to the site set up for the ceremony, and had to be positioned on a nearby bridge for the prayers, a Reuters journalist said.

Similarly, traffic issues, which had begun with the news of Rizvi’s death, remained severely hampered on Saturday. All entry points to the city and roads leading to his mosque reported long jams whereas attendees at his funeral complained about of mobile signal outages.

It may be mentioned here that Saad Rizvi, who had till now served as the deputy secretary-general of the TLP, was also nominated on the occasion as the new chief of the party by its high council. He took oath on Saturday as the new ameer of the TLP.

Speaking to the media after the funeral prayers, Saad vowed to take his father’s mission forward.

He pledged to take up the issue of blasphemous cartoons published in France and maintained that he will follow in his father’s footsteps.

Rizvi is survived by his wife, another son and three daughters.