The story of a little girl

Bibi Hajira was a little, nine year old, girl, her father and mother names are Saleh Muhammad and Bibi luni respectively. She was resident of sur kach huramzai, which is the village of district Zhob. A few years ago, on account of lack water she went to well to take water along her cousin Bibi Tahira. Unfortunately, some monsters abruptly came there and brutally murdered her and vanished from the incident site. The father and the uncles of her registered a FIR after panic event in district Zhob Thana but no response so far by concerned authority. The innocent girl Bibi Hajira is no more with her parents but her parents is still alive and waiting to find justice. But the successive deputy commmissioners of Zhob have paid no attention since the incident: which is a question mark of the district’s administration as well. The familly of the oppressed girl is in deep distress. The authority concerned must pay special heed to provide justice to Bibi Hajira’s whole family especially to parents.

Hunzla kakar

Zhob