The lesson to learn from China

Agricultural mechanization in Pakistan

Agricultural Mechanization is about using tools, implements, and machinery in farming. It covers the whole spectrum from farm to fork, including land clearing, sowing, fertilizing, harvesting, transporting, processing, and storage. The expected outputs are sustainable increasing production, high nutrition value, high quality, and improved shelf life.

Pakistan, is the world’s fifth-most populous country in South Asia with a two percent population growth rate, and its population is expected to reach 403 million by 2050. Hence there is a dire need to enhance production, yield, and food safety to meet the growing population’s increasing demand. Pakistan ranked 107 out of 118 countries, on the Global Hunger Index.

Farm mechanization started with only 3000 tractors in the early 1950s, 117,940 in the 1980s, 401,700 in 2004, and 634,000 tractors are now operating in Pakistan. Despite all these big numbers, we have not met the International standard of 1.4 hp per acre of arable land, with Pakistan only 0.9 hp per acre. There is no consistent local production of tractors in Pakistan since we have started local assembling to reduce the price, as the numbers of tractors produced annually are 70,770, 48,120, 48,883, 34,914, 71,894, and 49,902 in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019, respectively. Undoubtedly, almost all the governments have set up subsidized schemes for tractors, but this is just the initial stage of mechanization started since the 1950s and according to FY15 statistics, only 10 percent of farmers have others to prepare their land with rented tractors. So what’s next?

Other agricultural equipment, like trolleys, cultivators, disc ploughs, wheat threshers, amon others, are being produced locally in Pakistan. Still, grain losses are still very high as their efficiency is not up to the mark, and there is no such functional body to regulate the local production efficiency. Recent flour price hike indicates that despite being the most favoured staple food for most of the population, there is no consistency in wheat production, and yield. Its harvesting is still manual, using knives and sickles, leaving straw near the ground, and requiring immense labor, while threshing is using local low-efficiency threshers, while transportation takes place on animal-driven carts, causing delays in reaching markets. Then mill owners keeing the grain in storage for a long time causes grain loss.

In the past ten years, many subsidized projects have been implementing and completed to advertise and propagate the benefits of farm mechanization, including drip irrigation, use of sprinklers, solar power technology, laser land leveling, and., funded by World Bank, the federal government, and te provincial governments. But in most of these pilot projects for small farmers, the equipment was imported from either India or Israel, causing system cost increase and there was no availability of spare parts in Pakistan, which forced the farmers to pay high prices or abandon the technology, or even eschew it. Furthermore, but not the least important factor, farmers are unwilling to switch to technology due to high costs, expensive imported equipment, lack of technical assistance, and private firms’ monopoly.

China is feeding a 1.4 billion population, using 12.66 percent arable land. China’s agriculture was not always like the present; and even in 2004, there was no subsidized government scheme for agricultural machines, despite the declining labour in rural areas since 1978 due to rural industrialization and rural-urban migration. But the yield and land use had increased during that period because of farm mechanization. The farmer companies were made “combine service enterprises (CSE)”, to offer agricultural services such as harvesting; small farmers and machinery moved from South to North during the harvesting period and back to the North during the plantation period. Due to small farms, and high land fragmentation, the tractors were divided into small, medium, and large. To boost inter-provincial cooperation between different enterprises, the Chinese government stepped in 2004, announced highly subsidized schemes for less wealthy farmers, and waived the tolls on combine arvesters, among other steps.

A good and well-thought-out thorough sustainable agricultural mechanization strategy would create perspectives and new attractive jobs, especially for the youth. We have to take a stance to develop a local industry to produce highly efficient and cheaper agricultural tools. We have agricultural mechanization research institutes, in all provinces, but a question mark on their performance exists, and they have not yielded te desired results.

To push the turtle-slow pace of agricultural mechanization in Pakistan, Pakistan must improve available farm power by increasing its income through better policies. We should facilitate quality monitoring of locally manufactured agricultural machinery, reducing farming machines, provision of subsidized agricultural schemes, updating the curriculum of our institutions to outcome-based learning, and public-private partnership should be facilitated by giving them enough space for innovations in the agricultural sector.

Therefore, mechanization is an enabler to help smallholders break out of this vicious cycle of poverty and change from more market-oriented farming to more income-oriented farming to improve their livelihoods. It will help to make our environment better by presenting multiple options to the farmers instead of burning of crop residues due to time limitations. Insurance companies should also step in to help farmers in case of natural disasters and calamities.

Engr. Rehan Saeed is a postgraduate student at the College of Agricultural Engineering, China Agricultural University, Beijing, China. Rehan’s area of interest is water and irrigation systems along with the modern mechanization of Agriculture. Rehan’s work has been published in NAYADAUR and Pakistan today. He holds his bachelor’s degree from the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Pakistan.

Sumeera Asghar Roy is a PhD candidate at the National key laboratory of Fruit Sciences, Beijing, China. Her areas of interest are agriculture and plant biotechnology, She holds a master’s degree from the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad

