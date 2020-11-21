Social Workers are Heroes

One girl’s story of unremitting effort

There are very few people in the world who have dedicated their lives to serve humanity. Serving the needy is considered a great virtue in every religion. Social workers are the guarantors of the development of society. Such people are the benefactors and heroes of a nation. Maleeha Fatima Zaidi is one such revolutionary woman from Karachi. She runs a welfare organization called “Al-Hadi Welfare Organization”. Through this organization she is educating poor students. Fatima’s goal is to educate poor students so that they can play an important role in the development of the country and the nation. When i asked Fatima about her life and achievements, she said:

“I have achieved my dreams because I always have had this will to keep going on. Life hadn’t been easy for me since childhood. I faced a lot of challenges because I was the member of a family, which had self-esteem and self-respect, but had to work hard even for the basic life supports. The unavailability of such resources demotivated me and decreased my confidence, and made me an introvert, but I had a wish to become a social worker, to help those who were struggling just like me. I had a dream to do something that I would be renowned for. Due to being introverted, I had a limited circle of friends, but I turned my weaknesses into strengths by participating in different speech competitions and proving myself there. I was the first girl in our family who secured A-1 Grade in matriculation, which increased the hopes of my father who always supported me in every stage of life Then I got a 50 percent scholarship in my HSC and completed my 12 years of education. I wanted to do MBBS but didn’t go for it, behind which there is a reason. My father was a worker in a pharma industry, and he always used to mention his managing director, who was a pharmacist Ms Nighat Parveen. He always admired her as a perfect lady and used to say “mein bhi apni beti ko Nighat Parveen banaunga” (I will make my daughter a Nighat Parveen)

Social workers are the voice of the voiceless. Social workers are heroes. Social workers are called the angels of the earth. Maleeha Fatima Zaidi is a real hero of this age. She is a role model for today’s young generation. He life is a beacon for the younger generation. Today’s young people can revolutionize their lives by learning from her experiences

I heard this sentence many times from my father, that’s why I gave priority to my father’s wish over mine and took admission in Pharmacy but life took another harsh turn and I again had to face the financial trouble as I wasn’t able to pay the Rs 42,000 of the admission fee. It was the last day of submitting admission fee and my father’s hope started to die, but my relatives somehow gathered some amount and paid my admission fee and I got enrolled in pharmacy. I was the first girl in my whole family circle, who got admission to university and then I earned my biggest achievement by hard work and struggle, when I got sponsorship for the whole five years of my studies after one test and interview by an educational organization of my community. That day gave me a lot of self-confidence and self-belief. Then I started to work on my passion of serving people and to become a social worker. I gave free tuitions to needy students. First time, I joined Voice of Woman and after some time, because of my work, motivation and dedication, I became Vice President of Voice of Woman, which was the start of my journey. Then I worked with different organizations and could see my destination right in front of me. On the other hand, I also participated in different speech and baitbazi competitions of Karachi. I won the All-Karachi Baitbazi competition because ever since childhood, I had been heavily into poetry. I appeared on different TV channels as well I also worked with Rotaract, which is an international organization, which gave me an opportunity to work as GS, but I had a dream to build my own organization

That was not an easy task. I faced a lot of failures and everyone was against me, saying that you are doing such useless things and you are just wasting your time.

but I worked towards that oal, day and night. Today, Glory be to the Almighty, I am te Founder and President of Al-Hadi Welfare Organization, which is a registered NGO and working for the development of society and education. Al-Hadi Has sponsored the fees of many students all over Karachi. We are giving an opportunity to our youth to promote their skills and many more things for the betterment of nation Now, I am a girl with strong self-belief and self-confidence, working for the betterment of our country. Now I am working as a host in 92 multimedia as well”.

Social workers are the voice of the voiceless. Social workers are heroes. Social workers are called the angels of the earth. Maleeha Fatima Zaidi is a real hero of this age. She is a role model for today’s young generation. He life is a beacon for the younger generation. Today’s young people can revolutionize their lives by learning from her experiences.