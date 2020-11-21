Sindh govt decides against school closure, winter vacations

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department on Saturday decided against the early closure of educational institutions and extended winter vacations in the province despite the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic across the country.

In a meeting of the steering committee on education, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani informed the members about the recommendations regarding the early closure of schools.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Education Secretary Ahmed Bakhsh Narejo, Sindh Colleges Secretary Syed Baqir Naqvi, senior officials of the education department and officials of private school associations.

Ghani said the Sindh Education Department’s decision represented the province’s position and that a national decision on the matter would ultimately be taken on November 23, when representatives of all provinces are to meet and debate the matter. He said no final decision was taken in the last meeting of the education committee.

The meeting also discussed the matter of winter breaks in schools, wherein it was decided not to close educational institutions for winter break this year. The members further decided to tighten Covid-19 related SOPs in schools, adding that the option to conduct classes online is available for all educational institutions.

In an earlier meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers’ Conference (IPEMC), provincial education ministers had opposed the immediate closure of educational institutions.