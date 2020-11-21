Second wave

Coronavirus is again spreading in Pakistan.It is not being controlled by the Government of Pakistan.One of the prime reasons is that public is ignoring the SOPs suggested by the World Health Organization (WHO).Due to this condition, the government is calling meetings to decide if to go for lock down again in the country or not.So, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure the availability of every kind of facilities in order to provide some relief to the public in such a tough time.Apart from this, online classes in Balochistan are also an issue for the students because there is no internet in many of the districts of Balochistan, such as Kech, Awaran and many more.Finally, I request to the Prime Minister Imran khan to make effective measures to ensure the availability of basic needs to the citizens in the period of lock down.

ZAKRIA LAL

Turbat