Rockets hit Afghan capital Kabul, at least 8 killed

KABUL: Several rockets hit residential areas in the early rush hour in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday, killing at least eight civilians and wounding 31, police officials said.
The explosions, some close to the diplomatic enclave, sent warning sirens blaring from embassies and it comes two days before a major donor conference for Afghanistan in Geneva.
Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, said at least eight civilians had been killed in the attack and 31 wounded. A health ministry official said five bodies and 21 injured were taken to the hospital from the incident.
Arian said “terrorists” mounted 14 rockets in a small truck and set them off, adding that an investigation is going on to find out how the vehicle came inside the city.
Some residents filmed the rockets being fired and posted them on social media. Several pictures circulating on Facebook showed damaged cars, shattered windows and holes in residential homes.
One of the rockets landed in the vicinity of the Iranian embassy and several fragments hit the main building but there were no casualties among the staff, the embassy said in a statement.
Since peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban stalled in the Qatari capital of Doha, attacks by the Taliban and other extremist groups have been on the rise, especially in the capital that is home to more than five million Afghans.
Taliban insurgents, fighting against a foreign-backed Kabul administration, denied involvement in the attack.
Early this month, several gunmen stormed Kabul University campus and killed at least 35, most of them students and wounded more than 50.
The attack was claimed by the Islamic State militant group.
My most humble suggestion is that all the Afghans need to be careful as these rockets are indication that some enemies of the Afghan people want to see the Afghan people continue to killing each other. The only way that all the Afghans can work in order to bring peace in Afghanistan is to bring about Justice in their thoughts, words and deeds. To work for peace by bringing in justice in their daily schedule is the responsibility of every Afghan. Peace will also come when the Afghan people will organise themselves to eradicate all kinds of immorality, and corruption.
Charity begins at home. The work to bring the rule of justice has to organised by the local Jirgas of the people. So start coming together by reviving the peoples’ Jirga in the length and breadth of Afghanistan is the responsibility of all the people.
If the people come together to work achieve peace, peace will certainly come to the people. If people do not try for it they will never get it. It all depends upon the people. If they want peace they have to come together and work for it.