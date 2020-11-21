Rana Sanaullah’s indictment in drugs case postponed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-Punjab President Rana Sanaullah could not be indicted in the drugs smuggling case on Saturday as his lead counsel failed to appear in the court for being busy in the election process for Punjab Bar Council.

As a result, Shakir Hassan – the judge at a special court for control of narcotic substances, commonly known as anti-narcotics courts – adjourned the hearing till December 5.

On the onset of proceedings, Farhad Ali Shah – one of the lawyers representing Rana Sana – informed the judge that Azam Nazir Tarar was unable to attend the hearing because of his engagements in connection with the Punjab Bar Council polls.

In his observations, the judge said the hearing was fixed for indictment and he should present arguments on behalf of the accused as he was too a serious lawyer with the power of attorney.

However, Farhad said he could not proceed on a serious matter like an indictment without the approval of Tarar.

Meanwhile, Rana Sana in his statement before the court maintained that the Anti-Narcotics Force only found a personal bag containing his clothes in the vehicle.

“Either I would be sentenced in this case or Shehryar Afridi would be sentenced in this case,” he remarked while expressing the hope that the court was going to provide justice to him.

The remarks about Afridi – the then minister of state for interior – came as he along with the ANF director-general at a press conference had claimed that they would provide all the required evidence in the case.

Rana Sana was arrested on July 1 last year as he travelled from Faisalabad to Lahore near the Ravi Toll Plaza on motorway with a claim that the ANF seized 15 kilogramme of heroin from his vehicle.

He spent months in prison before the Lahore High Court granted him bail.