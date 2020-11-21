Punjab govt to recruit 10,300 policemen

LAHORE: With an aim to further improve the law and order situation in the province, the Punjab government has decided to recruit 10,300 policemen.

The recruitment would be done in Punjab police and Baloch Levies, for which Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar gave his approval on Saturday.

Vowing to recruit the policemen on merit, CM Buzdar said that 10,300 constables would be recruited in the Punjab police and 378 in Baloch Levies.

The provincial government is taking every possible step to ensure law and order in Punjab, the CM said, adding that the recruitment will help improve the law and order situation in tribal areas of Rajanpur and DG Khan.

Earlier this year, the Punjab government had lifted the ban on recruitments in the police department.

According to details, the provincial govt had decided to recruit 300 policemen in the first phase. The move came after Punjab Standing Committee on Finance approved a summary sent by the Home Department.