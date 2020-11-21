Polio a menace

Polio-virus is one of the dangerous viruses that results in disability to a human being forever.Following it, Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only unfortunate countries who could not eradicate polio-virus till the day.Due to it, the people of the both countries face humiliations while traveling to the other countries.Despite spending millions of rupees, the government is fail to root out the crippling disease from the country.One of the prime reasons behind this is unawareness among the people regarding the vaccination.Misconceptions, and rumors were spreaded out due to which the parents show unwillingness when asked for the vaccination.Finally, I would like to request to the government to arrange awareness programs and campaigns to create awareness among the masses.

Amreen Rahim

Kech,