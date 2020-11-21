PM wants early lawmaking for strict punishments to rapists

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to bring an ordinance to award strict punishments to rape convicts.

The decision was taken in a session of the government’s legal team chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday wherein he was given a briefing over the legal procedures to award penalties to rapists and regulations to protect witnesses.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and other concerned officials.

While addressing the session, the prime minister ordered the authorities concerned to come up with a plan for curbing rape incidents.

Stating that justice must be provided to the victims through the speedy trial of rape cases, the premier ordered the legal team to finalise the legislation in this regard, adding that a delay in legislation will be disastrous for the country.

Further, the legal team will present a comprehensive plan for keeping the identity of child rape victims secret to ensure their safety and future well being.

Earlier in September, it was learnt that the PTI government had decided to pass a bill to penalise sex offenders and rapists with chemical castration.

PM Imran Khan had approved of the legislation to castrate rapists once proven guilty whereas government bodies are expected to introduce it to the parliament soon.

PM Imran Khan has vowed that sex offenders will be given exemplary punishments by the federal government.