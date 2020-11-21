Pakistan to work closely with China to safeguard CPEC, vows Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday that Pakistan would closely work with Chinese government to safeguard the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and that all projects being completed under the corridor would be completed against all odds.

The statement comes on the heels of India’s terrorism accusations against Pakistan. However, Modi’s statement was snubbed by China the same day as Beijing rushed to shield Pakistan from Modi’s fresh allegations by recalling ‘positive contributions’ made by Islamabad against global terrorism.

“China appreciates the positive contribution by Pakistan to the international counter-terrorism cause, firmly supports Pakistan in cracking down terrorist forces. Attempts that aim to sabotage CPEC are doomed to fail,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lijian Zhao said hours after Narendra Modi’s allegations.

Beijing, which calls itself Pakistan’s ‘iron-brother’, has in the past also defended Pakistan against Indian allegations. Besides the strategic alliance between the two countries, Pakistan and China are together undertaking the CPEC, a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure development framework, which is also the flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

In a special statement issued on Saturday, Qureshi said that Pakistan had already presented a dosier with concrete evidence to prove how India was supporting terrorist activities inside Pakistan with a specific reference to the CPEC projects.

“We had made it clear that India has set up a special cell for carrying out sabotage and terrorism for which about Rs80 billion have been allocated,” he said, adding that the future of Pakistan and the region is linked with the CPEC.

“We are committed to ensure security of the CPEC projects at all costs. China also understands the importance of this economic corridor. Hence, Chinese government has given a clear message regarding the security of the CPEC.”

Qureshi said that Pakistan would raise the concerns expressed in the dossier at all major international forums, including the United Nations (UN) and the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC).

“Pakistan is working for the stability of the region including peace in Afghanistan. India will fail to conspire against the CPEC. Pakistan will not remain silent on Indian tactics,” said the foreign minister.

Qureshi said that Pakistan will take the matter to all the international forums. “India’s attitude is irresponsible. The sabotage designs of India will fail,” concluded the minister.