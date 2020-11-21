Pakistan condemns attacks in Kabul; rejects Modi’s allegations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the rocket attacks in Kabul on Saturday, which resulted in loss of precious lives and injuries to many.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri conveyed Pakistan’s heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayed for early and complete recovery of the injured.

“We express our full solidarity and support for Afghanistan and its fraternal people,” he stated.

The spokesperson said at a time when the international community’s efforts towards Afghan peace process are moving forward, it is important to be vigilant against spoilers who are working to undermine peace efforts. Chaudhri reiterated Pakistan’s condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The Foreign Office also categorically rejected as “groundless” the allegations levelled against Islamabad by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chaudhri called it a desperate attempt to divert the international attention from Indian state terrorism in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan.

The spokesperson said it is evident that India has stepped up anti-Pakistan propaganda, following presentation of the dossier by Pakistan providing irrefutable evidence of India’s state-sponsorship of terrorism. He said the dossier has extensively documented India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities against Pakistan.

Chaudhri remarked that bland denials and regurgitation of old litany of charges by the Indian side will not change facts. Raising the ‘bogey’ of so-called ‘cross-border terrorism’ time and again does not lend any credibility to India’s false narrative.

He said Pakistan has consistently sensitised the international community about the possibility of India resorting yet again to a false flag operation, and it again forewarned the world. He said the use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy by India has made it guilty under international law, United Nations sanctions regime, and international counter-terrorism conventions.