Nisha’s story

Nisha Rao, 28, of Karachi, has had the honour of becoming Pakistan’s first transgender lawyer. Nisha said that the brutal treatment at the hands of the police and the plight of the transgender community forced them to take up the profession of law. In an interview, he said that when they beg, the police of Karachi, intimidated them due to misconduct. His teacher then advised him to become a lawyer and overcome her fear. What made him choose this career was the thought that the police would be scared of him after he became a lawyer.

He received his law degree in 2018 from Sindh Muslim Law College, Karachi. So far, he has fought 50 cases. Rao hails from Lahore but fled to Karachi after matriculation to avoid physical abuse by his family. Explaining his ordeal and the most difficult battle of his life, Nisha said he used to begin the morning and continued his studies night.

“I’ve always had feminine habits. I used to sit in the madrassa with the girls and recite the Quran. She wore a headscarf and lipstick. Because of these actions, I was often beaten by my family. At school, children used to call me Reema Sharmili and I cried a lot, “Rao told Media Outlet.

He said that when he came to the ninth grade, he realized his identity. Rao said God has made it different. He says he was depressed at first, but now he is positive.

He said that he had satisfied himself and said that he was endowed with an intelligent mind and beautiful hands, feet and eyes. Rao said he persuaded himself to do something big in his life but unfortunately his family did not support him at that time.

Rao said he started his education at Karachi University and earned a degree in international relations. The lawyer said he made good friends at university. Moreover, his fellow lawyers in the city court are also helpful towards him. They guide and help hem.

Nisha wants to serve the transgender community through his NGO. He plans to set up a helpline to guide other members of the transgender community. Also included is the creation of an old age home for transgender people.

Fatima Imam Baksh

Turbat