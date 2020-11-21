Micro lockdowns imposed in four Karachi districts

KARACHI: Amid rising coronavirus cases in Karachi, the authorities on Saturday imposed micro lockdowns in four districts of the metropolis to stem a further spread of the pandemic. The restrictions will remain intact till December 5.

According to details, smart and micro lockdowns have been imposed in Central, West, South and Korangi districts of the city.

The deputy commissioners, on the recommendation of district health officers, ordered that micro smart lockdowns are to be enforced in the streets/localities of the specified areas in these sub-divisions until active cases come down to zero.

A notification issued by the district commissioner Central read that smart lockdown will be enforced at specific places in 26 areas including Azizabad, Aliabad, Karimabad, Yaseenabad, Dastagir, Nazimabad, areas near Asghar Ali Shah Stadium, Shadman Town, North Karachi, Muslim Town and Firdous Colony.

Similarly, deputy commissioner Korangi also issued a notification imposing restriction on movement under smart lockdown strategy in seven areas falling under three union councils of the district.

Grocery and medical stores will remain open during the restrictions and only a single person at a time would be allowed to leave home in the restricted areas after showing an identity card.

Furthermore, in district West, two areas have been put under lockdown, barring unnecessary movements in the areas amid rising Covid-19 cases.

Moreover, a lockdown has been imposed in the district South’s upscale areas including Khayaban Moon, Khayaban Badar, Bath Island and Khayaban Ittehad. The deputy commissioner of the area said that it would remain implemented unless the Covid-19 cases witness a decline.

Karachi has reported 859 cases in the past 24 hours, according to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, with district South registering the most cases — 247. Meanwhile, 233 cases were recorded in the district east, 133 in West, 109 in Korangi, 105 in Central, and 32 cases were reported in Malir district, the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Sindh on Saturday reported 1,199 new cases of coronavirus and 17 deaths by the Covid-19 pandemic in the province in the last 24 hours, according to the chief minister.

He said that overall cases of coronavirus have reached 162,277 with the addition of 1,199 new cases. In the province, 382 more patients of coronavirus have recovered and the total number of the recovered patients has now reached 145,525 in Sindh, the chief minister said.