Mehar triple murder case hearing adjourned till Dec 19

DADU: A model trial court on Saturday adjourned further hearing of the Mehar triple murder case until December 19.

Accused Sindh MPAs Sardar Khan and Burhan Khan Chandio appeared before the court in the case. Umme Rubab Chandio, who is pursuing the murder case of three members of her family, was also present on the occasion.

“Sardar Chandio has been an accused in the case but he brings with him hundreds of people, as he is coming to attend a Jirga,” said Umme Rubab while talking to the media after the hearing.

“Police have still failed to arrest absconding accused of the murder case,” she added.

Last week, Pakistan Peoples Party’s MPA Sardar Chandio, fearing arrest in the triple murder case, had approached the Sindh High Court for interim bail. In his plea, Sardar Chandio pleaded the court to grant him interim bail in the case as he was cooperating in the investigation.

The SHC granting interim bail to Sardar Chandio directed him to submit Rs1 million surety bond.

Umme Rubab’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Kabil Chandio were gunned down on January 17, 2018, within the limits of Faridabad police station in Mehar taluka of Dadu district.

Recently Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Mehar had apologized to Umme Rubab Chandio over the failure of police in arresting absconders allegedly involved in the murder of three members of her family.

Talking to the media after the meeting with the IG Sindh, Umme Rubab had said that the police have failed to arrest absconding culprits during the last three years period. “The IG Sindh has assured me that the police will soon arrest the culprits,” she had said and hoped that the assurances from the top cop would materialize soon and those behind the heinous act would be put behind bars.