Lahore likely to be bifurcated into two districts

LAHORE: The Punjab government, in order to ensure better administrative facilities to citizens, has decided to bifurcate Lahore into two districts.

The district administration has submitted to the commissioner Lahore a new administrative structure wherein Lahore is likely to be divided into two districts.

The new administrative structure is finalised by senior Punjab bureaucrats who have been working on it for the past one year. The new structure would be presented to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar soon, while final approval to divide the provincial capital into two districts would be given by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Lahore is the capital of the Punjab province and is the country’s 2nd largest city after Karachi with a population of over 11 million. It is the 18th largest city proper in the world.

Being the regional urban centre of commercial, financial, industrial and socio-cultural significance, the provincial capital of Punjab is faced with a number of challenges including over-population, unplanned growth, congestion and pollution.