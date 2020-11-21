India is the world’s biggest terrorist

The latest Pakistani dossier only proves the point

Not only Pakistan, but all the countries in the region, are well aware of India’s planning and sponsoring of terrorist activities as a state, as this is directly experienced by all. The Pakistani Foreign Office has once again pointed out the fact that India has a hand in fomenting terrorism in Pakistan, for which there is solid evidence. According to a report in the leading American magazine Foreign Policy, India is one of the leading countries in the world in terms of terrorist activities. The United Nations has also revealed the presence of terrorist groups in Kerala and Karnataka. But to promote unrest and bloodshed, the Indian government is sponsoring the notorious terrorist organization ISIS and this nexus is a major threat to world peace. The report warns the international community in unequivocal terms that Indian terrorism is dangerous. The history and details of this nexus are disappearing from the eyes of the world, but it is a grim fact that India’s extremist policy has become a catastrophic threat to the whole world which, if left unchecked, could have dire consequences.

It is gratifying that the government has shown courage and decided to bring all the evidence before the world, otherwise efforts have been made to improve relations with India for two and a half years, and even previous governments have also remained silent on India’s terrorism to establish peace while India has always tried to isolate Pakistan globally by making accusations against it at every opportunity. Moreover, the cause of Pakistan’s troubles in the Financial Action Task Force is Indian propaganda. It is hoped that the new policy of Pakistan to break its silence and name India will change the attitude of the international community. This new policy will make the world believe that Pakistan is a country affected by terrorism, while India is a sponsor of terrorism, and even after this, if the international community does not take notice of the Indian sponsorship of terrorism and effective measures are not taken immediately to prevent I, then it would be failing in its resonsibility. Then, it will mean deliberately endangering world peace. Since all members of the international community will lose heavily in te event of a conflict, to the extent that the whole world could suffer an existential threat, it is the interest of all to rein in India

It is clear that Pakistan has been informing the world about Indian terrorism, but this time the government has presented irrefutable evidence of Indian terrorism, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Pakistan Army spokesman Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar held a joint press conference at the Foreign Office where the audio clips of RAW officers were played and a video of the training of terrorists was also shown. The Foreign Minister and the DG ISPR said that the Indian intelligence agency was once again in Pakistan, and was financing and training terrorists; India wants to create political and economic instability in Pakistan and is trying to sabotage the CPEC project, providing arms and money from India to terrorist organizations. India has distributed Rs 22 billion to terrorists, India has also formed a militia force of 700 people, which aims to target CPEC, but Pakistan is ready to thwart all conspiracies against the country.

While India is planning terrorist activities, it is also trying to bring together the TTP and other banned organizations. The ISPR said that Indian Colonel Rajesh, who is currently in Afghanistan, is in touch with terrorist organizations. The Indian agency RAW funds its front man through third countries and India not only sends money to Afghanistan for terrorism, but also provides weapons, IEDs and suicide jackets to various organizations. Indian agency RAW has also been providing terrorism training to the Altaf Hussain group along with providing funding and weapons. Ajmal Pahari has admitted that India trains the Altaf Hussain group. Dr Allah Nazir also had links with the Indian agency. He travelled to India on a fake Afghan passport and has been involved in the Gwadar Pearl Continental Hotel attack, while the RAW was also involved in the Peshawar Agricultural University and APS attacks. The evidence of Indian terrorism given by Pakistan is very comprehensive. If the international community still shows indifference, then the fire of Indian terrorism will soon reach their countries.

It is gratifying that the government has shown courage and decided to bring all the evidence before the world, otherwise efforts have been made to improve relations with India for two and a half years, and even previous governments have also remained silent on India’s terrorism to establish peace while India has always tried to isolate Pakistan globally by making accusations against it at every opportunity. Moreover, the cause of Pakistan’s troubles in the Financial Action Task Force is Indian propaganda. It is hoped that the new policy of Pakistan to break its silence and name India will change the attitude of the international community. This new policy will make the world believe that Pakistan is a country affected by terrorism, while India is a sponsor of terrorism, and even after this, if the international community does not take notice of the Indian sponsorship of terrorism and effective measures are not taken immediately to prevent I, then it would be failing in its resonsibility. Then, it will mean deliberately endangering world peace. Since all members of the international community will lose heavily in te event of a conflict, to the extent that the whole world could suffer an existential threat, it is the interest of all to rein in India.