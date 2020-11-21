Fazl proposes united stand against PTI government

–Calls upon military establishment, bureaucracy & people to be on one page against PTI government

PESHAWAR: In an apparent move to offer an olive branch to the military establishment, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday said that the army, bureaucracy, establishment and people of Pakistan must come together on one page against what he called “the incompetent and illegal government” of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference, Fazl said that the bureaucracy is incompetent, and it would distribute sweets if the government is sent packing.

“The state is facing extreme economic crisis. If those responsible for defending the state do not shun their support to the government, then we would be justified in saying that they can also prove to be a threat to the state,” said Fazl, taking a U-turn from his previous stance of blaming the military for bringing in Imran Khan to power.

He said that when the government did not find any excuse to stop the PDM rallies, it decided to use coronavirus pandemic.

“You are talking of Covid-19 while we are referring to Covid-18,” he said in an apparent reference to the PTI government after 2018 elections. He reiterated the resolve to hold the PDM rally in Peshawar and said that the rally would prove to be a major worry for the government.

“The rulers are not public representatives, but they are representatives of a stolen mandate. At present, the PDM has also announced its main objectives and manifesto. Our points have also come to the fore and PDM organisational structure has also been formed. All the PDM parties are moving forward with full unity,” he said.

The religious leader said that the PDM would also hold rallies in Larkana on November 26 and on November 30 in Multan.

“We will also give the next schedule in next few days. We would return the stolen mandate back to the nation,” he said.

Fazl said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) report suggests that the country’s growth rate is -4 for the first time in history.

“If the country goes bankrupt, then the existence of the state is threatened. I also ask those institutions that consider it their duty to defend the state, not only is the enemy a threat, but also an economic decline, an economic crisis that leads to the collapse of the state is also a threat,” he said.

In such a situation, he said, if those institutions support the illegitimate government and say that they are performing their duty, then it is not the duty for the survival of the state.

“We will make it clear to them that you too can be a threat to the state. We are serious about saying that we do not consider anyone as the owner of this country. The owner is only our people. If anyone tries to be a threat to state, then the people, the army, the civil bureaucracy, and the establishment will have to fight on one page,” he asserted.

He argued that this division is strange as the country is going down and the army is supporting this incompetent government.

He said that what else could be an example of deviation from responsibilities if (the army) does not withdraw its “support” to the government.

The PDM chief said that the politics of the world have changed.

“Trump is gone. Now we need to send Trump of Pakistan in the same way. Then India’s Trump would be left but that is the problem of the people of India, not ours,” he said.

Fazl said that the people of Peshawar should not ask anyone else how Pakistan is being run. “One can an easily guess by looking at the BRT buses that are burning every day. What could be bigger incompetence than the BRT failure,” he concluded.