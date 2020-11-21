Bid to smuggle seven rare coins foiled at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs on Saturday announced that they have foiled attempts to smuggle goods worth Rs50 million, including rare historic coins, via commercial aircraft flying from Karachi’s Jinnah Terminal airport.

Deputy Collector Customs Karachi Airport Inam Wazir said a team of Customs officials, led by Additional Collector Farah Farooq, received a tip-off regarding smuggling attempts and intercepted a parcel containing seven rare coins.

The coins were being sent to Sharjah.

Wazir said that the provincial archaeological department, after inspecting the coins, verified them as ‘antiquities’.

In another package, the officials intercepted at least 300 narcotic tablets being sent to Hong Kong, besides confiscating other packages containing phones, precious stones and artificial jewellery.

Custom officials have registered cases and have confiscated the contraband.