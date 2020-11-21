Arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif’s cousins issued in loans default case

LAHORE: A banking court on Saturday issued arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif’s cousins in cases related to defaulting on bank loans worth Rs700 million.

According to the details, the court ordered authorities to produce the accused, including Shahid Shafi, Tariq Shafi, Javed Shafi, Ali Pervaiz and Ibrahim Tariq in the next hearing on November 27.

The court has issued the arrest warrants over the continued absence of the above accused in the hearings.

Earlier on November 6, the banking court had summoned the former premier’s cousins for indicting them; however, they did not show up.

It may be mentioned here that Tariq Shafi, Javed Shafi and others had been nominated in the petition filed by the banks stating that their loans for many years.