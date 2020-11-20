Timely steps taken to deal with Covid 2nd wave: Faisal

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has said that the government has taken timely and proportionate steps to deal with the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, Dr Faisal Sultan said that the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) has proposed restrictions on large-scale public gatherings and issued fresh guidelines for marriage halls after the country saw a rise in Covid-19 infections in recent weeks.

Faisal said that public safety is of utmost top priority of the government and the success of efforts made against Covid-19 would not be allowed to go to waste. He added that the restrictions would be tightened in the cities where the positivity ratio of the virus was high.

He said that the government has also set up a hotline so that the citizens could inform the authorities about the violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Meanwhile, on the directions of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Coronavirus has been convened in Islamabad on Wednesday. The meeting will be briefed on the latest Covid-19 situation.

Invitations have been sent to the federal ministers and the parliamentary leaders in the National Assembly (NA) and the Senate to attend the meeting.