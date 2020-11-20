Pakistan, Afghanistan determined to end four decades of suffering: PM

One day after his maiden official trip to Kabul, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the primary goal of both countries was to bring peace to the area after four decades of chaos.

“The people and government of Pakistan have only one concern, and that is to establish peace in Afghanistan because the people of the country have suffered for four decades,” he said during a press conference alongside Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday.

“Our people in the tribal areas, who have suffered the ravages of the war in Afghanistan, will especially benefit from peace and trade,” he said.

The two top leaders also talked about their shared vision for the countries, which included a partnership based on cooperative political, economic, and people-to-people exchanges.

Reiterating his stance that there can be no military solution, the premier said that Pakistan has the “greatest stake” after Afghanistan from peace in the region.

He added that peace would “allow for connectivity and trade, bringing prosperity to both Afghans and Pakistanis”.

During his visit, the premier pledged that Pakistan would “do everything” to help curb violence and push for a ceasefire between the Taliban and Afghan forces.

“We notice with concern that the level of violence despite the talks in Qatar, is rising,” Khan had said on Thursday.

After returning from his trip, PM Imran tweeted, “My visit to Kabul was another step towards conveying Pakistan’s commitment to peace in Afghanistan”.