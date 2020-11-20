Institution that prominent PML-N party leader named in speech is crossing constitutional limits: second tier PML-N Leader

With just two days left in the opposition-led Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) fourth and final rally in Peshawar, fiery rhetoric from the PML-N’s second tier leadership is being echoed through various television appearances and newspaper op-eds stating how the institution their top party leaders named in their speeches, is crossing constitutional limits.

A majority of PML-N’s old guard that is present in the country representing Mian Nawaz Sharif, who has been in London for over a year seeking medical treatment, has categorically stated that they fully support their leader’s narrative and wish to go meet him in London as soon as the second Covid-19 lockdown there ends.

“We are right on track to send this selected government packing by convincing the ‘crutches’ that have ‘supported’ it for these past three-odd years to abort this train wreck of a party and do the right ‘constitution-y’ thing”, explained Maryam Aurangzeb at a media talk.

Later during the day, speaking to media outside an accountability courtroom after his hearing, PML-N President and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Mian Shahbaz Sharif, seemed oddly chipper for someone who has been in NAB custody for close to two months, stated how the money laundering case against him was completely baseless and was unable to hear a follow-up question regarding his elder brother’s rant against the top brass of the military and ISI.

At press time, Shahid Kahqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and Khwaja Asif could be seen carpooling to NAB Rawalpindi to attend their respective questioning summons.