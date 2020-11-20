Govt’s ban on indoor weddings goes into effect today

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in line with the recommendations of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), has announced a ban on indoor weddings, which goes into effect across the country from today.

This announcement came in a televised address which took place shortly after a meeting held to discuss the Covid-19 situation.

“Not more than 300 people will be allowed to gather at the public celebrations,” the NCOC notification said. “SOPs will have to be followed in open space ceremonies.”

Wedding hall owners had earlier rejected the NCOC decision of banning indoor weddings, saying that they could not shut down their venues as they had collected advance payments for bookings.

“If corona[virus] cases are [found] on the rise because of the schools, then the government may increase the duration of winter vacations,” he further said while remarking on the closure of schools in light of the growing number of cases.

Similarly, the Punjab government on Friday also imposed a ban on indoor weddings and other ceremonies, implementing NCOC’s decision to limit the spread of coronavirus.