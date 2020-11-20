Govt taking steps to ensure child rights protection: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the government has initiated various programmes to ensure protection of children’s rights.

In his message on the World Children’s Day, the prime minister said that the government is striving to ensure that child’s rights to inclusive development, education, healthcare, participation, dignity and security as envisaged in the UN Convention on the Rights are implemented in true letter and spirit.

The premier said that a national commission on the rights of children has been set up which monitors child rights situation in the country. Alluding to the legislation passed for the protection of children, PM Imran said that the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provides enhanced focus on childhood nutrition and child friendly learning environment. He said that the creation of a violence-free society and ending child abuse is one of the present government’s priority areas.

Separately, in a statement on Friday on the occasion of World Children Day, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Pakistan reaffirms the right of every child to grow, learn, play and flourish in a safe, responsive and friendly environment, free of distress, hunger, fear and oppression.

As a party to the CRC and its two optional Protocols, Pakistan is committed to upholding the promotion and protection of human rights of all children and fulfilling its national and international obligations in that regard.

He said that Pakistan has undertaken a range of institutional and legal measures to eliminate exploitation of children and their discrimination based on gender, religion and ethnicity.

He said, “We remain committed to eradicating the incidences of violence against children, child labour and forced marriages, while ensuring that the right to food, education, health and healthy environment is available to all children of the country.”

The spokesperson said the plight of children in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir should not be forgotten on this day. He said that these children, living in one of the world’s largest prisons, deserve urgent attention from the international community, particularly the United Nations.

Chaudhri said the over 15-month-long physical and digital siege with frequent incidences of house demolitions, arbitrary detentions and use of force including through pellet guns have traumatised children in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

He said that the international community must be sensitive to the plight of oppressed children in the occupied territory and urge India to immediately stop its illegal and inhuman policies and practices that are in contravention of its own obligations under the convention on the rights of children.