Global tech giants threaten to leave country in light of new rules

The Asia Internet Coalition (AIC), which comprises Google, Facebook and Twitter, and others, have said that they cannot continue their operations in the country in light of the new rules and regulations introduced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

This statement comes one day after the introduction of the ‘Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules 2020’ rules.

The rules have granted the concerned authorities blanket powers to censor digital content, and this move has been criticised as curtailing freedom of expression.

The AIC said it was “alarmed by the scope of Pakistan’s new law targeting internet companies, as well as the government’s opaque process by which these rules were developed.”

“The consultation that was announced in February never occurred,” AIC Managing Director Jeff Paine lamented in the statement.

Under the new guidelines, social media companies or internet service providers face a fine of up to $3.14 million should they fail to limit the sharing of content classified as defamatory of Islam, promoting terrorism, hate speech, pornography or any content viewed as endangering national security.

Reportedly, social media companies are required to provide Pakistan’s designated investigation agency with any information or data in decrypted, readable and comprehensible format.

The information to be provided may include subscriber information, traffic data, content data and any other information or data.

Furthermore, Pakistan wants the social media companies to have their offices in the country.

The coalition said the “draconian data localization requirements will damage the ability of people to access a free and open internet and shut Pakistan’s digital economy off from the rest of the world.” It said the new rules will make it difficult for its members “to make their services available to Pakistani users and businesses.”

Previously, Prime Minister Imran Khan promised to introduce a “broad-based” consultation on content regulation. This promise came after strong backlash from stakeholders over the release of formally known as the Citizen Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules, 2020.

“The consultation process, therefore, appears to have lost credibility,” the AIC had said in a letter addressed to the premier back in October.

So far, there has been no comment from the PTI-led government, which has repeatedly said it was not against freedom of expression.